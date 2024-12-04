KP CM urges graduates to use their skills to serve nation

Peshawar - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, attended the 4th Convocation of Iqra National University on Tuesday as the chief guest and conferred degrees upon the graduates.

During the event, he distributed degrees and medals among the graduating students. A total of 438 graduates received degrees in various disciplines, including 280 Bachelor’s, 120 Master’s, and 38 PhD degrees. Additionally, 34 students who excelled in their respective fields were awarded gold medals.

Addressing the convocation, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur congratulated the graduates, their parents, and their teachers, acknowledging their hard work in achieving this milestone. He encouraged the graduates to continue their dedication and use their knowledge and skills to serve the nation.

“There is no substitute for hard work. It is the students’ effort that leads to success, and Almighty Allah rewards that effort,” he remarked. Urging the graduates to embrace challenges and never give up, the Chief Minister said, “Learn to compete, stay resilient, and remember that a single failure cannot deter you from progress. Move forward with faith, courage, and sincerity.”

He emphasised the importance of celebrating others’ achievements, stating, “A person who rejoices in others’ success becomes truly great, and to achieve collective progress, we must rise above jealousy and animosity.”

Commending the efforts of Iqra University’s administration, the Chief Minister lauded their contribution to education, noting, “I am delighted to attend the convocation of a university that has achieved significant progress in a short time. No institution can grow without the support of the government, the people, and the private sector. As Chief Minister, I fully support the private sector.”

He also stressed the need for both the private and public sectors to groom the youth for national and international competition. Concluding his address, Gandapur paid tribute to the sacrifices of the people and security forces in ensuring peace in the province.