KP minister visits residences of PTI workers injured at D-Chowk

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Aftab Alam Advocate, Chairman of the District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Kohat, Shafiullah Jan MPA, and Daud Shah Afridi MPA separately visited the residences of party workers who were injured during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest at D-Chowk, Islamabad, and inquired about their health.

The PTI lawmakers visited the homes of party workers Asad Khan and Abid Khan in Dhoda, District Kohat, spent some time there, and prayed for their speedy recovery. They paid rich tributes to the immense sacrifices made by the party workers for the release of Imran Khan and other political prisoners. They said, “We are proud of our brave workers and deeply value their sacrifices.”

They assured the workers that the party and its provincial government would not leave them alone in this critical time and would provide all possible support. They reaffirmed that neither a political party nor a movement can be defeated by such high-handedness; rather, it strengthens further.

They added that the morale and sentiments of our brave workers have only risen, instead of being dampened, due to the brutality of the state against the party leaders and workers.

They said, “Workers are the asset of a party, and we are proud of them. The hardships the workers have endured for the party’s leader, as well as the cruelty and brutality they faced, are exemplary. The sacrifices of the workers will certainly pay off, and the oppressors will be held accountable for their cruelty.”