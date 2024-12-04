Law and Order

Wednesday, December 04, 2024
December 04, 2024
Insecurity in Pakistan has been escalating over the past two decades, leaving citizens vulnerable in their homes, streets, and cities. This issue, which took root after 9/11, has persisted due to ineffective governance and inadequate law enforcement. Articles 9 and 24 of the Constitution guarantee the protection of life, liberty, and property, yet this civil right remains unfulfilled in many regions, especially in Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

Balochistan and KPK, in particular, face direct threats from terrorism, as exemplified by the recent Kurram attack. Contributing factors include institutional corruption, poor governance, Talibanisation, religious extremism, tribal conflicts, political instability, and economic uncertainty. These issues not only hinder national integration but also disrupt daily life, education, and individual mobility, creating an environment of fear and insecurity.

Addressing this crisis requires holding institutions accountable, implementing effective policies, promoting accurate knowledge of Islam, and fostering peaceful, collective efforts to overcome insecurity. The government must act swiftly and decisively to address this growing challenge before it becomes unmanageable.

KHADIM HUSSAIN MALIK,

Kashmore.

