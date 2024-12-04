Liberalisation of visa regimes vital to unlock geo-economic potential of ECO nations: Dar

MASHHAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday departed here after concluding his two-day visit to Iran. During the visit, he attended the 28th meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers besides meeting the participating leaders as well as the ECO Secretary-General Asad Majeed.

He also signed the Charter of the ECO Clean Energy Center- a flagship initiative of ECO in the energy sector to focus on research and development for innovative renewable clean Energy sources to combat climate change. The senior Iranian government officials and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu saw off the deputy prime minister at the airport.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said that greater connectivity, liberalisation of visa regimes and simplification of border procedure are vital to unlock the geo economic potential of the ECO region.

In his remarks at the Meeting of ECO Council of Ministers in Iranian city of Mashhad today, he said this approach will help create mutual interdependencies for sustainable growth, while allowing the member states to devise better strategy for efficient use of energy resources. Ishaq Dar said greater economic cooperation among the ECO nations will bring peace and stability in the region. He said Pakistan is upgrading its rail and road infrastructure to facilitate further smooth flow of goods with the neighboring countries and beyond.

The Deputy Prime Minister said ECO’s specialized agencies and regional institutions can play a critical role in advancement of the objectives and ideals of the organization through greater engagements and people to people contacts.

Condemning the Israeli genocide in Gaza and its aggression in Lebanon and Syria, Ishaq Dar expressed his concerns over the escalating hostilities in the Middle East, wherein Israel has endangered regional peace and security. He reiterated Pakistan’s call to uphold peace and security in this region, safeguard Lebanon and Syria’s sovereignty and put an end to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar signed the Charter of the ECO Clean Energy Center in Mashad on Tuesday at the 28th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers.

The Charter calls for focusing on research and development for innovative renewable clean energy sources to combat climate change. It will play a bridging role in enhancing regional cooperation for smooth transition to sustainable energy. Besides, it will contribute to the Global Network of Regional Sustainable Energy Centers in the framework of the UN’s Sustainable Energy for All Initiative. Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ECO’s vision of regional connectivity, cooperation. Also, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday met Secretary-General of Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Dr Asad Majeed, on the sidelines of the 28th ECO Ministerial Meeting being held here. In the meeting, they discussed the important role played by ECO in fostering regional cooperation by strengthening trade linkages, regional connectivity and people-to-people contacts.

Pakistan, Iran to deepen cooperation

Pakistan and Iran agreed to deepen cooperation in all spheres. This came during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi in Mashhad, Iran on the sidelines of ECO Council of Ministers meeting. During the meeting, they exchanged views on areas of mutual interest and the latest regional and global developments.