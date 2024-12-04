Major Environmental Problems in Balochistan

Balochistan, Pakistan’s most sparsely populated province, faces severe environmental degradation, with its wind, land, and vegetation suffering under the weight of pollution. Here, the relationship between humans and the physical environment is intimate, as people rely heavily on natural resources to meet their needs. However, while technological advancements have improved human life, they have also negatively impacted the environment.

Pollution in its various forms—air, water, land, and noise—poses significant threats to human life in Balochistan. Harmful dust, chemicals, and smoke contribute to health issues, while dangerous gases like nitrogen oxides have led to phenomena such as acid rain and the depletion of the ozone layer. This environmental degradation increases vulnerability to diseases, and without intervention, many in Balochistan will continue to suffer.

Resolving these major environmental problems requires urgent and decisive action. It is my humble appeal to environmental authorities and stakeholders in Balochistan to take immediate steps to combat pollution and mitigate its effects for the benefit of both the people and the ecosystem.

DANIYAL ANWAR,

Turbat.