Malik reaches 60+ semis at RLK Group ITF Masters C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistan’s top-ranked ITF senior tennis player, Rashid Malik, continued to demonstrate his exceptional prowess on the court, securing a commanding 6-0, 6-1 victory over Husnain Mirza in the seniors 60+ singles quarterfinals of the RLK Group ITF Masters Championship 2024.

Organised by the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), the prestigious tournament is underway at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park, Lahore, showcasing remarkable talent from across the nation and beyond. Besides Malik, Nauman Aleem also secured a place in the seniors 60+ singles semifinals,with a hard-fought 7-5, 7-6 victory against Tahir Butt. In the seniors 65+ singles quarterfinals, former Davis Cupper Inam ul Haq displayed his prowess, defeating Kh Abdul Muqeet 6-2, 6-2. M Babar followed with an impressive 6-0, 6-1 win over Raashed Zaheer.

In the seniors 35+ singles quarterfinals, Inam Gul delivered a dominant performance, overpowering Mubeen Akram with a flawless 6-0, 6-0 victory. The seniors 40+ singles quarterfinals witnessed exciting matches as Kashif Rehmat comfortably defeated Sameer Noorani 6-2, 6-2, while Tariq Masih swept past Fazal Qadir Khan with a commanding 6-1, 6-0 scoreline.

In the seniors 45+ singles quarterfinals, Ahmad Waqas Basit impressed with a decisive 6-1, 6-2 win against Umer Dilshad. Muhammad Asghar displayed resilience in his 6-4, 6-1 triumph over Ahsan Wali, while Shehryar Salamat cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Qadir Nawaz.The competition in the seniors 50+ singles quarterfinals was equally intense. Ahsan Razzaq defeated Mustafa Pirzada 6-2, 6-2, and Irfan Ullah Khan outplayed Anwar ul Haq 6-4, 6-3. In a gripping match, Munir Gill edged past Irfan Ahmad 6-0, 7-6, while Ashar Ali Khan overcame Pervez Hassan 7-6, 6-2.

In the seniors 55+ singles quarterfinals, Imran Siddiqui advanced with a commanding 6-2, 6-0 win over Kaffee Siddiqui.The seniors 70+ singles quarterfinals saw Christophe Bureau outlast Kh Khurram in a thrilling 6-4, 7-5 encounter, while M Saeed Ikram Ullah prevailed over Salah ud Din 6-1, 6-1. Finally, in the seniors 75+ singles, Dr Zulfqar Malik dominated Abdul Rauf with a comprehensive 6-0, 6-1 victory, further underscoring the high level of competition in the championship.The Punjab Lawn Tennis Association extends its gratitude to the RLK Group for their sponsorship, ensuring the success of this landmark event in Pakistan’s tennis calendar.