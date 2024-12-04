Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Maryam Nawaz highlights bank reforms for sustainable growth

Web Desk
3:08 PM | December 04, 2024
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed her commitment to fostering a transparent and equitable financial system.

In a message shared on International Day of Banks, she praised financial experts, institutions, and stakeholders for their vital contributions to economic progress. She specifically highlighted the Bank of Punjab’s instrumental role in driving development across the province.

The CM revealed that innovative reforms were being implemented in the Bank of Punjab, emphasizing that banks serve as the backbone of the economy. She underlined their pivotal role in ensuring economic stability, facilitating trade, and creating investment opportunities.

International Day of Banks honors institutions like multilateral development banks, international financial organizations, and national banking systems that fund initiatives with global economic impact, promote equality, and enhance living standards.

The 2024 theme, “Empowering Sustainable Development Through Finance,” underscores the crucial role of financial institutions in advancing the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It focuses on eradicating poverty, addressing climate change, and reducing inequality.

