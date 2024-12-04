Maryam Nawaz launches largest scholarship program at Punjab University

Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, attended the launch of Pakistan’s largest scholarship program at Punjab University on Wednesday, aimed at supporting the country’s brightest students.

The event began with a recitation of the Quran, followed by a musical performance by the GC University Music Society, which included the national anthem and poetry by Allama Iqbal.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her affection for the students of GC University and praised their achievements. She also presented a Guard of Honor to the scholarship recipients, delivered by a disciplined police squad.

Secretary of Higher Education, Dr. Farukh Naveed, provided details about the scholarship scheme. He announced that, for the first time, students from 15 private universities in Pakistan would also be eligible for the scholarship. He further highlighted that top-performing students from matriculation and intermediate exams would now be able to access these scholarships.

Hamna Maqsood, a student from the Faculty of Pharmacy, who was awarded the scholarship, thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on behalf of the students, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity.

This scholarship initiative aims to empower students across Punjab, ensuring that bright individuals receive the support they need to pursue higher education.