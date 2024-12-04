CM Maryam vows scholarships, loans to empower future generations

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized that true politicians prioritize the future of the younger generation, highlighting the importance of investing in education.

Speaking at the Honhaar Scholar Scholarship ceremony, she commended the hard work of students and expressed her joy at awarding scholarships. Maryam likened the state’s role to that of a nurturing mother, ensuring no child is denied higher education due to financial challenges.

She announced that 60% of the 30,000 scholarships would be allocated to girls, reaffirming her commitment to gender equality in education. Additionally, she pledged low-interest loans for students to start their businesses, aiming to reduce their financial burden and empower them for the future.

Criticizing previous governments for neglecting education despite having resources, Maryam remarked that students belong in universities, not on the streets with stones or sticks, underscoring her focus on fostering a peaceful and educated society.