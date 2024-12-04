Massive traffic jam hits Karachi due to protest

KARACHI - The residents of the city are facing another hardship as a protest by visually impaired persons caused a massive traffic jam in the city on Tuesday. A major traffic congestion has brought the city to a standstill, with a protest by visually impaired persons and shipping delays at the China port contributing to the chaos. Different areas of Karachi are facing severe traffic congestion amid a sit-in at the Deen Muhammad Wafai Road. Hundreds of vehicles have been stuck on different roads in the metropolis including Saddar. The flow of traffic has also been severely affected at Shaheen Complex, I.I Chandrigar road, where vehicles are lined up for long distances. Meanwhile, a ship has been anchored at the China port, causing a delay in the processing of gate passes, leading to lengthy queues of heavy traffic, traffic police said, further exacerbating the situation during peak hours. The Traffic police have advised the commuters to take alternate roads. While describing the reasons for the choked traffic, an official said in a statement that the traffic has been also disrupted around the Jinnah Bridge Kemari due to the lengthy queues of heavy traffic. Read More: Massive traffic jam in several areas of Karachi irks citizens Traffic police have advised commuters to take alternate routes, warning that it may take some time for the situation to normalise.

Earlier, to clear encroachments to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the city’s Saddar area, the Karachi traffic police had carried out an anti-encroachment drive within the limits of the Abdullah Haroon Traffic Section.

Machinery was used to clear the encroachments to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.