Minister highlights Punjab govt measures for special persons

LAHORE - The Punjab Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department organised a prestigious ceremony on International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The event, held at a local hotel, was attended by Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Punjab, Sohail Shaukat Butt, as the chief guest. The ceremony was attended by Secretary Social Welfare Javed Akhtar Mahmood, DG Sikandar Zishan, and other department officials. Representatives from international organizations, including the British Council, FCDO, UNFPA, Awaz II, NGOs, and special persons, also participated enthusiastically.

Addressing the attendees, Provincial Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt highlighted that for the first time in Punjab’s history, a unique programme, the Humqat Card, was launched under the leadership of the chief minister to benefit special persons. He mentioned that so far, 40,000 special persons have been issued Humqat Cards, with an additional 25,000 individuals to be supported in the second phase.

Sohail Shaukat Butt elaborated that after thorough verification at their doorsteps, special persons have been provided with financial assistance of Rs. 10,500 each.

A grant of Rs1 billion has been allocated for the provision of assistive devices to special persons. Through the Humqat Card, special persons can travel for free on the Metro Bus, and steps are being taken to provide a 50% discount on private transport fares.

He further informed that 700 applications have been received from special girls for collective weddings under the Dhee Rani Programme. DG Social Welfare Punjab, Sikandar Zeeshan, said that the department is continuously striving to protect the rights of persons with disabilities. The Provincial Council CRPD has become active, and the online registration for special persons has been initiated.

During the ceremony, a dialogue on the rights of persons with disabilities was held, and the efforts of the Social Welfare Department were highly appreciated.

In the end, awards were presented to NGOs and special persons in recognition of their services.