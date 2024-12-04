Minor girl escapes forced marriage in Faisalabad

A harrowing incident of a escaping a forced marriage came to light in the Samanabad area of Faisalabad. The girl, whose addicted father allegedly attempted to marry her off to an elderly man in exchange for money, fled her home on the wedding day to save herself.

The case was reported to the Virtual Child Safety Centre via the 15-emergency helpline by a concerned citizen. The citizen revealed that the minor had fled her home to avoid the forced union.

Acting swiftly, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) coordinated with the local police, who arrived promptly at the scene and took the girl into protective custody.

According to the PSCA spokesperson, the police intervened and contacted the parents upon the girl’s complaint. The parents reportedly apologized and provided a written assurance to authorities, pledging they would not force the girl into marriage or harm her in the future. The girl was subsequently allowed to return home under strict conditions.

The PSCA emphasized the importance of community involvement in protecting vulnerable children. Citizens are encouraged to report any child safety concerns by calling the 15-emergency helpline and selecting option 3.

This incident highlights the pressing need to address societal issues surrounding child protection and forced marriages.