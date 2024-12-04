Wednesday, December 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Multan Cantonment to be transformed into model area: CEO

Our Staff Reporter
December 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  Special measures would be taken for the development and transformation of Multan Cantonment into an attractive model area.

This was pledged by Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sardar Atif Sultan while addressing a meeting of cantonment board members and district peace committee member Muhammad Yaqoob Shaira here on Tuesday.

He also assured enhanced facilities for residents and traders, adding that his office remains open round the clock to address citizens’ concerns.

He emphasised that resolving public and traders’ grievances was his top priority.

Additional Cantonment Executive Officer Malik Zahid Sultan also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Muhammad Yaqoob Shaira welcomed the appointment of the Cantonment Executive Officers and presented a bouquet as a gesture of goodwill. He assured full cooperation in increasing the board’s resources and revenue and contributing to the development of cantonment area.

Pakistani Blind Cricket Team’s achievement of becoming world champions remarkable: Mayor Wahab

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1733212005.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024