Multan Cantonment to be transformed into model area: CEO

MULTAN - Special measures would be taken for the development and transformation of Multan Cantonment into an attractive model area.

This was pledged by Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sardar Atif Sultan while addressing a meeting of cantonment board members and district peace committee member Muhammad Yaqoob Shaira here on Tuesday.

He also assured enhanced facilities for residents and traders, adding that his office remains open round the clock to address citizens’ concerns.

He emphasised that resolving public and traders’ grievances was his top priority.

Additional Cantonment Executive Officer Malik Zahid Sultan also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Muhammad Yaqoob Shaira welcomed the appointment of the Cantonment Executive Officers and presented a bouquet as a gesture of goodwill. He assured full cooperation in increasing the board’s resources and revenue and contributing to the development of cantonment area.