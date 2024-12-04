No negligence to be tolerated in completion of projects: Zahid Chanzeb

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb, has said that no negligence will be tolerated in the completion of ongoing projects under the Tourism and Culture Department.

He said that contractors showing lethargy in completing development projects should correct their approach; otherwise, their contracts will be cancelled.

He expressed these views while presiding over a progress review meeting on the annual development programme, held at the office of the Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of Tourism and Culture, the Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, officials from the Galyat Development Authority, the Directorate of Archaeology Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other senior officials.

Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Dr Bakhtiar Khan, briefed the Advisor on the details of the ongoing projects under the Tourism Department.

During the briefing, Advisor Zahid Chanzeb expressed his anger over the negligence of contractors who were working at a slow pace on various development projects and issued clear orders that the contracts of all such contractors should be cancelled.

He directed the relevant sectors to be vigilant and prepared for possible emergencies during the winter season. He also stated that cameras should be installed on the roads in sensitive areas to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He issued clear orders to the relevant authorities to keep the necessary machinery ready to avoid road closures and emergencies due to snowfall. The Advisor on Tourism and Culture stressed the importance of planning and taking concrete steps to prevent profiteering during any emergency situation in the winter season.