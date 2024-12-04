Wednesday, December 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Murawat get pre-arrest bails from ATC

Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Murawat get pre-arrest bails from ATC
NEWS WIRE
December 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bails to PTI leaders including Omar Ayub and Sher Afzal Murawat in seven cases with regard to D-Chowk protest and riots. The court accepted the pre-arrest bails against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each case and stopped the police from the petitioners till December 10.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the pre-arrest bail petitions filed by the accused. Addressing the accused, the court said that you are nominated in FIR No.540 and after granting of interim bail the arrest warrants would become ineffective.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till December 10, and also instructed Omar Ayub to join the investigation process.

The court also approved the interim bails of the accused in cases registered by capital’s police stations including Karachi Company, Kohsar, Tarnol and Secretariat against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each.

Punjab mandates vehicle fitness certificates to combat smog

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1733295662.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024