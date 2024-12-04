Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Murawat get pre-arrest bails from ATC

ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bails to PTI leaders including and Sher Afzal Murawat in seven cases with regard to D-Chowk protest and riots. The court accepted the pre-arrest bails against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each case and stopped the police from the petitioners till December 10.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the pre-arrest bail petitions filed by the accused. Addressing the accused, the court said that you are nominated in FIR No.540 and after granting of interim bail the arrest warrants would become ineffective.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till December 10, and also instructed to join the investigation process.

The court also approved the interim bails of the accused in cases registered by capital’s police stations including Karachi Company, Kohsar, Tarnol and Secretariat against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each.