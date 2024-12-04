Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Over 50 institutions shine at Gwadar educational gala

Web Desk
6:30 PM | December 04, 2024
Over 50 educational institutions participated in the second educational gala held in the port city, attracting a diverse audience from various walks of life.

The event commenced with an engaging ceremony organized by the civil administration and Pakistan Army, setting the tone for the three-day celebration of learning and creativity.

The art corner, where children showcased their unique talents, emerged as a highlight of the gala, captivating visitors. Equally popular were awareness campaigns on climate change and the theme park concept for a greener Gwadar, offering both educational and interactive experiences.

The Kitab Ghar Mela, with its strong participation from children, added to the event's success, making it a vibrant hub of knowledge, creativity, and community engagement.

