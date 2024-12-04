Pakistan and Blue Helmets

Since 1960, Pakistan has been actively involved in most of the UN peacekeeping missions and has played a leading role in global efforts to resolve conflicts and restore stability in different parts of the world. Over 235,000 Pakistani personnel have participated in 48 UN peacekeeping missions, establishing Pakistan as one of the leading troop-contributing nations. Tragically, 181 Pakistani peacekeepers have lost their lives while fulfilling important UN duties as peacekeepers.

Pakistan has co-hosted one of the oldest UN peace missions, UNMOGIP which is mandated to surveil the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir. Over the years, this mission has continued to carry out this vital role. Contrary to the full support of Pakistan for this mission, India disputes the mandate of this mission and seeks its termination. Only the Security Council has the authority to make such a decision which appears unlikely in the foreseeable future. Hence, UNMOGIP has continued to operate under the existing arrangements. The mission is a testimony of the internationally recognised disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir.

UN peacekeeping is generally believed to be a success story. Pakistan has been pivotal to the success of numerous peacekeeping operations. Pakistan not only salvaged but turned around the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone (UNAMSIL). In 2000, this mission had nearly collapsed when the rebel group RUF kidnapped 500 peacekeepers. Further, a serious row erupted between the Indian Force Commander Maj. Gen. Vijay Jetley, and the Nigerian contingent. As a result, India withdrew its 3000 peacekeepers, causing a serious setback to the mission. Earlier, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had adopted a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the Indian Force Commander. A large well-equipped Pakistani contingent joined UNAMSIL in mid-2001 and played a key role in the process of disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration (DDR) of rebels, turning this dangerous mission into a great success.

Pakistan has not only deployed its brave men and women in different peacekeeping missions, it has over time, developed premier institutions of peacekeeping studies. One such institution is the Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS). Since its establishment in 2013 by the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Islamabad, CIPS has developed into a world-class institution, offering short courses and graduate degree programmes (MS and PhD) in peacekeeping, peace-building, and peace and conflict studies. The Centre provides a range of courses for UN peacekeepers and personnel from friendly nations. Over the past 10 years, CIPS has conducted 172 UN-approved courses.

Recently, CIPS hosted a five-day 28th annual conference of the International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centres. The United Nations Under Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Mr Jean-Pierre Lacroix was among the honoured guests, which included UN Police Adviser and UN Deputy Military Adviser. The Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan was a keynote speaker. The COAS emphasised the evolving and complex nature of global security situation and continuously evolving threats and challenges. While referring to the role of the UN in maintaining peace and security, he drew attention to the festering disputes such as Kashmir and Palestine which remain unresolved.

The conference highlighted the importance of international collaboration in addressing the evolving complex and difficult challenges facing peacekeeping endeavours. The focus remained on innovative training methods, advancing technology integration, empowering women’s role in peacekeeping, and ensuring information integrity.

UN peacekeeping has a good record of enhancing security in armed conflict zones, protecting civilians, and providing conditions for political stability and post-conflict peace-building. However, in today’s geopolitical environment and the fast-changing nature of conflicts, UN peace missions are confronting daunting challenges. The impediments created by Israel in the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and eventually banning it, is one such example.

At the United Nations, as a major troop-contributing country (TCC), and an active member of the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations (C34), Pakistan has consistently underscored the primary importance of an overall “political strategy” for each peacekeeping mission that must focus on resolving the underlying causes of conflict. It is also necessary that peace missions are well-equipped with material and technological wherewithal to deal with the new and emerging threats, resulting from the application of innovations in technologies. The safety and security of peacekeepers are of central importance. As an inter-governmental body, C34 is actively framing recommendations for the future of peacekeeping. After the assumption of its seat on the Security Council on 1st January 2025, Pakistan is expected to host a preparatory ministerial meeting on the future nature of peacekeeping. The blue helmets stand as one of the best-regarded symbols of the United Nations and serve as enduring evidence of the vital importance of multilateralism in an increasingly fragmented and polarised world.

Muhammad Haroon Shaukat

The writer is a retired Ambassador and Director of Foreign Affairs at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Lahore, Pakistan. He can be reached at casslahore@gmail.com