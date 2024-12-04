Pakistan clinch 4th T20 Blind World Cup trophy

LAHORE - Pakistan blind cricket team clinched the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup trophy after defeating Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the grand finale held at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Pakistan blind cricket team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and won the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup for the first time.Bangladesh, batting first after winning the toss, set a target of 140 runs, scoring 139 for 7 in their 20 overs. Arif Hussain emerged as top scorer with 54 runs off 52 balls, while Mohammad Salman added 31 off 35 balls.

Pakistan’s Babar Ali bowled brilliantly and grabbed two wickets for 24 runs in his 4 overs.In reply, Pakistan chased down the target in just 10.2 overs without losing a wicket. Captain Nisar Ali led the charge with an unbeaten 72 runs, while Mohammad Safdar contributed significant 47 runs.

During the prize distribution ceremony, World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) President Syed Sultan Shah, alongside WBCC Director of Global Development Raymond Moxley, presented the winning trophy and a cash prize of PKR 1 million to Pakistan’s captain Nisar Ali. Bangladesh’s captain Ariful Islam received the runner-up trophy and a cash prize of PKR 500,000.

Nisar Ali was also named player of the final, while Bangladesh’s Arif Hussain was recognized as the emerging player of the tournament. In the individual categories, Bangladesh’s Azmat Hussain was named the best player in the B1 category, Pakistan’s Nematullah in the B2 category, and Sri Lanka’s DumatSandruwan in the B3 category. Under the visionary leadership of Syed Sultan Shah, the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) not only successfully organised the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup but also achieved a historic milestone by clinching the coveted trophy for the very first time. This remarkable achievement is a proof to the skill, dedication, and resilience of Pakistan’s blind cricketers, who have brought immense pride to the nation.

It is imperative that these talented and deserving players receive the recognition, appreciation, and rewards they rightfully deserve. Such honors not only celebrate their success but also inspire them to strive for greater achievements on the international stage. It is hoped that the Pakistan blind cricket team will be acknowledged and rewarded with the same reverence and generosity as Pakistan’s hero Arshad Nadeem. Recognition of this caliber not only uplifts our players but also motivates them to continue bringing glory to Pakistan.