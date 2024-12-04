Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Pakistan-Saudi trade agreements begin implementation: Atta Tarar

Pakistan-Saudi trade agreements begin implementation: Atta Tarar
Web Desk
9:10 PM | December 04, 2024
Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar announced that Pakistan-Saudi trade agreements are now being implemented, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties.

In a statement from Islamabad, Tarar highlighted the deepening relationship between the two nations, noting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has held five pivotal meetings with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman over the past six months.

These interactions have accelerated the execution of agreements aimed at boosting investment and economic collaboration.

Tarar commended the Prime Minister’s foreign policy initiatives, describing them as a success and calling the recent visit to Saudi Arabia a milestone in diplomatic relations.

He also credited the government’s effective policies for driving economic improvements, citing inflation at a six-year low and record-breaking gains in the stock market as evidence of progress.

