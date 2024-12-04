Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Past in Perspective

“In a world of casualties and compromise, some massacres come with smiles and some genocides come with applause.” –Aberjhani

Past in Perspective
December 04, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Boston Massacre, an event on March 5, 1770, marked a pivotal moment igniting tensions between American colonists and British soldiers. Amidst heightened animosity, a clash ensued between an unruly crowd and British troops stationed in Boston. In the chaos, soldiers fired into the crowd, killing five civilians. This incident, sensationalised by colonial propagandists, fueled anti-British sentiment and intensified the call for independence. The event was a catalyst for the Revolutionary War, serving as a rallying cry against perceived British oppression, prompting a wave of outrage that reverberated throughout the colonies, accelerating the quest for American autonomy.

