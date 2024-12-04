PCP role in rehabilitation of people with disabilities praised

Peshawar - The Vice-Chancellor of Khyber Medical University, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, and Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Muhammad Umar have praised the pivotal role of the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar (PCP) and its visionary head, Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, in the comprehensive physical and psychological rehabilitation of people with disabilities (PWDs).

They emphasised that the invaluable services of such institutions become more prominent on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Institutions like PCP, they maintained, serve as exemplary models across the country, preventing people with disabilities from succumbing to bedsores, isolation, and neglect at their homes.

The dignitaries expressed these views as guests of honour at a special ceremony organized by the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar in observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Like the rest of the country, this day was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The event at the Paraplegic Centre saw the participation of a large number of faculty heads and students from various educational and medical institutions. Alongside the ceremony, the PCP lawn hosted counters showcasing services provided by different organizations as well as food stalls.

The Chief Executive of the Paraplegic Centre, Dr Ilyas, highlighted the significance of the day and the centre’s contributions in treating and rehabilitating people with spinal cord injuries, children with clubfoot, and those on the autism spectrum. He also highlighted the manufacturing of customized wheelchairs at PCP.

Additionally, the Director of the Youth Ehsaas Programme, Roohullah Mishwani, elaborated on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s initiatives for the welfare and economic empowerment of youth, especially people with disabilities.

Dr Ejaz Hussain, a philanthropist based in the UK, donated Rs300,000 to support the welfare activities of the Paraplegic Centre.

The ceremony featured vibrant programmes with active participation from individuals with disabilities, including skits, poetry recitations, and indoor games. Awards were distributed to successful individuals with disabilities, as well as poets and athletes, in recognition of their achievements.

The ceremony accentuated the resilience and achievements of PWDs and underscored the importance of collective efforts for their inclusion and empowerment.

MOHMAND: Like other parts of the country, a ceremony was held in the district on the eve of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

In the tribal district of Mohmand, the district administration, with the help of the Social Welfare Department and the local organization for the Rehabilitation of Disabled Persons, marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Jirga Hall, Ghalanai, on Tuesday.

Dozens of disabled individuals and officials from the police, Social Welfare, and Zakat departments participated in the ceremony.

The special guest of the ceremony was Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yasir Hassan, while Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-General) Shakeel Ahmed, DSP Liaquat Ali, DSP Ayaz Khan, Assistant Director of Social Welfare Imran Khan, and district President of the Organization for the Rehabilitation of Disabled Persons, Noorullah, were among the attendees.

Addressing the ceremony, DC Yasir Hassan thanked the Organization for the Rehabilitation of Disabled Persons and assured all possible cooperation from the administration for the welfare of the disabled. He added that disabled persons are people with special abilities who have played a role in the development of the country in every field.

On the occasion, a wheelchair race was also organized among the disabled, with at least a dozen participants.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest distributed warm clothes and trophies among the disabled persons.