PDMA dispatches relief supplies ahead of expected snowfall in Murree

MURREE - Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has dispatched two trucks of relief supplies to Murree to address the challenges posed by the expected snowfall.

Health Minister and Chairman of the Disaster Management Committee, Khawaja Salman Rafique, chaired a meeting to review the preparations. During the session, the Director General of PDMA briefed the provincial minister on the measures being taken to mitigate the impact of severe weather conditions in the region. The relief supplies include essential items such as blankets, shovels, shoes, warm hats, rain covers, and specialized search-and-rescue suits and jackets. These supplies aim to support the Murree administration in ensuring the safety and comfort of residents and visitors during extreme weather.