Wednesday, December 04, 2024
PFA launches crackdown on substandard food in Muzaffargarh

Staff Reporter
December 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Muzaffargarh - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday conducted an operation against adulterated food businesses in the region. According to a spokesperson, PFA teams inspected three milk shops and two bakeries, discarded 930 litres of substandard milk, 100 kilogrammes of adulterated khoya, 50 kilogrammes of harmful sweets and two dozen broken eggs on the spot. The violators were fined Rs165,000, with three milk shops fined Rs110,000 for selling water-contaminated milk and substandard khoya.  According to PFA DG, Muhammad Asim Javed, tests revealed the presence of starch in the khoya, highlighting the risks posed to consumers. Furthermore, two bakeries were fined Rs55,000 for producing harmful sweets laced with chemicals and storing broken eggs. “Our mission was to protect public health by eliminating hazardous food products. We will not tolerate those endangering human lives through adulteration,” said DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed.

Pakistani Blind Cricket Team’s achievement of becoming world champions remarkable: Mayor Wahab

