Wednesday, December 04, 2024
PM Shehbaz Sharif mourns Admiral Yastoor ul Haq Malik's death

Web Desk
2:13 PM | December 04, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Yastoor ul Haq Malik. In a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, the Prime Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Admiral.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and offered prayers for patience and strength for his grieving family during this difficult time.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged Admiral Malik's invaluable contributions to the defense and security of the country, calling his services "unforgettable" and recognizing his legacy in safeguarding national interests.

