Practical Dreams

In today’s rapidly changing world, the education system in Sindh faces the formidable challenge of balancing theoretical knowledge with practical, results-oriented learning. Unfortunately, in many districts, the overemphasis on rote memorisation over practical application prevents students from realising their full potential. The lack of experiential learning, career counselling, and a focus on individual strengths has left Sindh’s education system trailing behind international best practices and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

One of the significant challenges in promoting practical learning is the lack of exposure to hands-on activities during school years. This is often due to teachers’ limited stamina, interest, and creativity. Despite global efforts to integrate STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) into curricula, students in Sindh are primarily assessed on their ability to memorise and replicate information, perpetuating a culture of rote learning. Practical experiments are frequently overlooked, with many students receiving fabricated marks without actually performing these experiments, creating a disconnect between theory and practice. This flawed system not only undermines the value of practical education but also ill-prepares students for higher education and their future careers. In neighbouring countries, rigorous academic evaluations from Grade 9 onwards cultivate resilience and intellectual growth. In contrast, Sindh’s students often struggle to adapt to practical challenges in advanced studies.

Adopting a STEAM approach, incorporating robotics, and fostering a culture of innovation can address these gaps. During the crucial years from Grade 9 to Intermediate, students can be encouraged to think critically, integrate diverse ideas, and solve real-world problems. Schools in Sindh should implement project-based learning models, where students engage in meaningful, hands-on activities that connect classroom concepts to practical applications.

At the Grades 9-10 level, students’ natural curiosity and creativity should be harnessed through brain-based STEAM projects, providing real-world experiences that foster both personal growth and societal impact. By Grade 11, students could focus on specialised projects aligned with their interests, culminating in Grade 12 with guidance on university applications and career planning. This approach would enable students to align their aspirations with their skills and market needs.

Career counselling must play a central role in this transformation. Currently, many students choose fields under societal pressure or misconceptions, often disregarding their interests or aptitudes. A structured four-year counselling programme starting in Grade 9 could address this issue. Psychometric tests and one-on-one sessions would help assess students’ strengths, while internships, workshops, and professional guest lectures in Grade 10 would provide valuable exposure. In Grades 11 and 12, students could explore projects in their chosen fields and receive tailored guidance for higher education. Sindh can draw inspiration from global education models. For instance, Singapore’s Vocational Education and Training (VET) programmes equip students with job-ready skills, while India’s rigorous school system emphasises science fairs, competitive exams, and problem-solving activities from an early stage. Adapting these practices to Sindh’s context would require investments in teacher training, upgraded laboratories, and a commitment to practical education.

Aligning education reforms with SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) can further drive meaningful change. Promoting experiential learning, equipping students with employable skills like coding and entrepreneurship, and fostering innovation through school-based incubators could help bridge the gap between education and industry needs. To strengthen practical education, Sindh must prioritise modern laboratories, digital resources, and teacher training programmes in STEAM, robotics, and artificial intelligence. Rote memorisation-based exams should be replaced with assessments that evaluate students’ ability to apply concepts to real-world scenarios. Equitable resource distribution is crucial to address disparities between rural and urban schools, leveraging technology to ensure all students have access to quality education.

A recent STEAM exhibition in Umerkot, organised by Principal Abdul Raoof Soomro, showcased 50 innovative models created by local students. This initiative highlights the untapped potential in Sindh’s youth. What is needed now is a concerted effort to ignite this potential across the province.

Reimagining Sindh’s education system with a focus on practical learning, career counselling, and result-oriented approaches can empower students to achieve their potential and contribute to national development. By adopting STEAM principles, aligning with SDGs, and learning from global best practices, Sindh can equip its youth for a sustainable future. This transformation demands collective action from educators, policymakers, parents, and communities to ensure every student has the opportunity to succeed.

Shewa Ram Suthar

The writer is based in Umerkot. He has more than 14 years of experience in the development sector. He can be reached at shewaram@live.com.