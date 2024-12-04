PSX stays bullish, gains 1,284 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 1,284.13 points more points, a positive change of 1.24 percent, closing at 104,559.07 points as compared to 103,274.95 points on the last trading day. A total of 1,766,474,377 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,556,252,523 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs56.624 billion against Rs47.097 billion on the last trading day. As many as 465 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 271 of them recorded gains and 160 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 34 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 246,707,903 shares at Rs6.72 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 89,419,070 shares at Rs1.47 per share and Hascol Petrol with 87,024,698 shares at Rs14.68 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs65.10 per share price, closing at Rs19,865.11, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs48.51 rise in its per share price to Rs6,681.38. Hafiz Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs21.31 per share, closing at Rs262.50, followed by Indus Motor Company Limited with Rs20.65 decline to close at Rs2,005.94.