PTI’s workers were expert, trained to commit sabotage, says Azma Bokhari

LAHORE - Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that participants in the PTI protests were trained and experts to commit sabotage. She further remarked that KPK government lacks the weapons to combat terrorists but has modern weapons for launching an attack on the federation. The press conferences of the IG Islamabad, Secretary of Interior, and DPO Attock give an irrefutable evidence, she added. She claimed that all details and evidence of the failed November 26 rebellion led by the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi have been revealed. Foreigners were brought in to attack security forces during the protests and majority of those arrested have no record in Pakistan, she said and added that those involved in the politics of corpses have changed their statements over a dozen times. The Information Minister further stated that social media of the “Fitna Party” has become a curse. Those who were supposed to bring about a revolution are now accusing each other of being touts and spies, the minister said and added that during yesterday’s core committee meeting of PTI, senior and junior members kept accusing each other of facilitation.