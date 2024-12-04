Wednesday, December 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Public holiday announced in Sheikhupura on Dec 5

Public holiday announced in Sheikhupura on Dec 5
NEWS WIRE
December 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE  -  A public holiday has been announced on December 5 due to by-elections in the Sheikhupura district of Punjab.

As per details, a by-election will be held in the Punjab Assembly constituency of PP-139 Ferozewala on December 5, in view of which a public holiday has been in the district on the day of the election. A notification of a public holiday has also been issued for December 5. The notification of the public holiday was issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s Office. The PP-139 seat of Punjab Assembly fell vacant after the death of Rana

Afzal Hussain, who had earlier been elected as a member of the Punjab Assembly in the by-election after Rana Tanveer Hussain vacated the seat. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed Shahid Imran Marth, Deputy Commissioner of Sheikhupura, as District Returning Officer. Usman Jalees, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) of Sheikhupura, will serve as Returning Officer, while Muhammad Adeel Khan, Assistant Commissioner of Ferozewala, and Rana Bakhtiar Ahmad, Deputy District Education Officer of Ferozewala, will act as Assistant Returning Officers for the by-election in PP-139, Sheikhupura.

Shibli Faraz resigns from Judicial Commission on PTI's directive

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1733295662.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024