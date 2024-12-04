Punjab govt utilizing all resources for welfare of people: Sheikh Aftab

Attock - MNA, Member Supreme Judicial Council and Convener District Coordination Committee Attock Sheikh Aftab Ahmed has said that Punjab government is utilizing all resources for the welfare of the people. He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of the District Coordination Committee. The meeting was attended by members of the Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Sher Ali, Malik Aetbar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, leader of the Muslim League (N) Sheikh Mudassir Islam, Malik Mureed Abbas, assistant commissioners and other concerned officers.

MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmed praised the efforts of the district administration and district police for handling the recent protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the best possible way.

He said that the federal and provincial governments are taking unprecedented and historic steps for the development and welfare of the people.

The prices of essential commodities have come down. It was informed in the meeting that all possible steps are being taken to reduce the prices of essential commodities and further instructions will be issued to the Price Magistrates in this regard.

The meeting was informed that work is being done on 134 development schemes across the district, which will cost Rs. 32,099.623 million.

These development schemes include health, education, infrastructure restoration, sports, agriculture and other sectors.

The meeting discussed in detail the upgradation of schools, agricultural university, law and order situation, inadequate facilities in educational institutions, provision of solar systems, provision of teaching staff, restoration and repair of infrastructure and other public matters.

MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmed said that various suggestions and solutions are being presented through this committee to solve public problems, so that the fruits of government measures can reach at the doorsteps of the people.