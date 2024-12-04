Punjab mandates vehicle fitness certificates to combat smog

In a decisive move to curb rising smog levels, the Punjab government has mandated fitness certificates for all government and private vehicles across the province. This measure aims to reduce vehicular emissions, a significant contributor to air pollution in the region.

The Provincial Environment Protection Department (EPD) has issued directives to all relevant authorities, including secretaries of provincial ministries and commissioners, instructing them to ensure strict compliance with the new regulation. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to addressing the worsening environmental crisis that has plagued Punjab in recent years.

To facilitate this transition, the provincial government has set a deadline for vehicle inspections, with all vehicles required to obtain a fitness certificate by the 30th of next month. Vehicle owners are urged to complete inspections promptly to avoid penalties and contribute to the broader effort to improve air quality.

This initiative forms part of a broader strategy to combat environmental degradation and promote sustainable practices across the province. Authorities will conduct rigorous checks to ensure adherence, aiming to reduce emissions and enhance public health.