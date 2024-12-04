Punjab’s 374-member contingent to feature in Quaid Games

LAHORE - Punjab’s 374-member Punjab contingent will participate in the Inter-Provincial Quaid-i-Azam Games which are scheduled to take place at Islamabad from December 13 to 19. DG Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal Ch shared this information while presiding over a meeting at the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. Khizar said that Punjab teams have been selected purely on merit in the trials held under the supervision of qualified coaches. “All the players have been directed to report to their respective camps on Dec 4 (today) for training purpose. The players will be provided with the best facilities in the training camp.”Director Admin Dr M Kaleem, Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, Deputy Director Ch Zahoor Ahmed, Tariq Khanzada and Ata ur Rehman participated in the meeting. All the coaches and administrators of Punjab also participated in the meeting.

Khizar also inspected the hostels of National Hockey Stadium and Tennis Stadium and instructed the officers concerned to make good cleaning arrangements in these hostels.