Raja claims PTI protesters’ death toll could go up as more victims identified

ISLAMABAD - Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Salman Akram Raja has strongly rejected claims that Imran Khan was poisoned or sprayed with any harmful substance. Speaking to a private TV channel, Raja dismissed these rumors as “wrong and fabricated,” asserting that there was no truth to the claims of such an attack on the former prime minister. Raja also discussed his recent meeting with Imran Khan in prison, where he found the PTI leader in good health and exercising. However, Khan expressed deep sadness over the tragic incident involving the PTI protests on November 24. Raja revealed that the PTI had confirmed deaths of 12 individuals, with the expectation that the number could rise, as further victims were identified.

The secretary general raised concerns about hundreds of people still missing after the protests. He cited statements from the Inspector General of Punjab, who confirmed the arrest of 800 individuals, though only 150 had been presented in court. Raja questioned the whereabouts of the remaining detainees, raising fears that they might had been abducted. Regarding the sit-in protest, Raja confirmed that Imran Khan had agreed to participate in the planned demonstration but stated that it was an internal PTI matter. He pointed out that the real issue remained the firing of shots at protesters and demanded accountability. Currently, PTI is not in communication with the government or the other stakeholders, as tensions continue to rise over the handling of the protests and the allegations surrounding the treatment of its leaders. The call for a judicial commission inquiry into the events of November 24 is growing louder within the party.