Rallies held to mark International Day of Persons With Disabilities

KANDHKOT - Dozens of awareness rallies, in connection to mark the International Day of Persons With Disabilities (IDPWD) were held from various parts of the district.

According to details, on every 3rd December United Nations observes the International Day of Persons With Disabilities regarding the responsibilities towards differently-abled persons and bring positive changes in their lives.

To mark the day the main rally was took out from city park to Tower roundabout was attended by dozens of the people from all walks of rally including district officials, civil society, common people, teachers and students from various schools and colleges, social activists and special children however they were holding play cards and the banners in their hands.

Speaking on occasion, the participants of rally told that 3rd December is observed as international day of disabled persons to appreciate their contributions in various fields because the disabled persons are important members of the society. They have done marvelous job in development of country as they have multiple skills which over shadows their short coming in physical structure.

Speakers recognised their services and also stressed to the society to encourage such people since Allah Almighty has gifted them with miraculous talent that could be tapped through encouragement and opening doors for them to enter in comparative world. The word disabled is a harsh word which demoralizes and discourages such persons.

Finally they demanded from government to increase the differently abled qouta for various jobs in different fields so that government may take advantage from the professional skills in IT, communication, office management and administration. On other hands various schools organized special events and programs and distributed sweets and gifts. Special children also played various games like Luddo, drawings, paintings and enjoyed throughout the day.