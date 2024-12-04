Rasm-e-Qul held for late Ch Masood Ahmad at Editor The Nation Salman Masood’s residence

ISLAMABAD - The Rasm-e-Qul for the late Chaudhry Masood Ahmad, father of Edi-tor The Nation Salman Masood, was held yesterday, after Asr prayers at their residence here.

The prayers gathering was attended by a large number of prominent personali-ties, including Editor-in-Chief The Nation Rameeza Majid Nizami, senior law-yer Owais Aziz, former Islamabad Inspector General Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, former senior police officer Pervez Rathore, Commandant of Police Col-lege Sihala Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, former Chief Secretary Sindh Chaudhry Ejaz, and senior journalists Umar Cheema, Mateen Haider, and Shahbaz Bhatti.

Resident Editor of Nawa-e-Waqt, Aziz Alvi, former diplomat Nawaz Chaudhry, Ministry of Information official Kashif Zaman, as well as retired civil and military officers, relatives of the deceased, and residents of the area also participated in large numbers.

The event included Quran recitation and Na’at. Prayers were offered for the highest ranks of the deceased and patience and strength for the grieving fam-ily.

Chaudhry Masood Ahmed was laid to rest on Monday. He had breathed his last on Sunday evening.

Rameeza Nizami condoles death of Salman Masood’s father

Editor-in-Chief Nawa-i-Wqat and The Nation Rameeza Majid Nizami, Resident Editor Aziz Alvi, Circulation Manager Raja Hanif, Incharge Marketing Asim Hafeez and other staffers of the newspaper on Tuesday visited Editor The Nation Salman Masood’s residence to condole with him the demise of his father Chaudhry Masood Ahmad. They also offered Fateha for the departed soul.