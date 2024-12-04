S&P Global Pak announces launch of ElevateHER programme

ISLAMABAD - S&P Global Pakistan has announced the launch of ElevateHER, a transformative three-year programme, designed to enable 1,000 women and girls in Pakistan to achieve employability through freelancing, entrepreneurship, and job placements.

To further strengthen the impact of ElevateHER, the US-Pakistan Women’s Council (USPWC) has joined as a key partner. This partnership amplifies the program’s outreach and facilitates the creation of meaningful opportunities for women, contributing to a more equitable and dynamic economic landscape. “ElevateHER is a pledge to empower women by equipping them with the tools and guidance they need to thrive in today’s competitive workforce,” said Mujeeb Zahur, Managing Director, S&P Global Pakistan. “Through mentorship, skill-building, and collaboration with community partners, we are committed to creating pathways for sustainable success.”

S&P Global will partner with relevant stakeholders to create structured opportunities and ensure data-driven reporting and quality interactions between mentors and mentees. This program will unlock economic opportunities and empower talented women across Pakistan, to start or upscale their freelancing careers, grow businesses from pre-incubation to incubation stages, and secure meaningful jobs.

“The ElevateHER initiative exemplifies the power of private sector partnerships for fostering women’s economic security,” said Olivia Holt-Ivry, Executive Director of the U.S.-Pakistan Women’s Council. “Through this collaboration between S&P Global and the U.S.-Pakistan Women’s Council, we are not only providing women and girls in Pakistan with vital opportunities but also building bridges toward an inclusive global economy. This meeting of our council members in Islamabad highlights the strength of our shared commitment to accelerating women’s meaningful participation in Pakistan’s labor force.” S&P Global Pakistan has successfully mentored 20,000 women across the country as part of its Million Women Mentors (MWM) programme between 2020-2023. The initiative has helped women thrive in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) careers and leadership positions, leveraging the transformative influence of mentorship.