Sadaf Siddiqui shines in IOC Coaching Course Graduation

LAHORE - Olympian Sadaf Siddiqui has successfully completed the International Coaching Course (ICC) in General Conditioning, an initiative by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in collaboration with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).The program, hosted by the Hungarian University of Sports Science (HUSS), brought together 19 accomplished participants from 17 countries, representing ten Olympic sports disciplines. The ICC aims to elevate coaching standards globally, particularly in developing nations, by providing cutting-edge training and fostering international collaboration.The graduation ceremony, held at HUSS, was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Vice-Rector for Education Dr Habil Ákos Cserny, Vice-Rector Dr Csaba Ökrös, and International Relations Director Denissza Blanár. The event celebrated the participants’ achievements and highlighted the course’s role in enhancing global sports standards.Expressing her gratitude, Sadaf Siddiqui acknowledged the POA and the Army Sports Directorate for supporting her journey. “This course has been transformative, equipping me with leadership, teamwork, and innovative skills to further promote sports, especially among the youth,” she said.Sadaf, who has represented Pakistan in the Beijing Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and SAF Games, continues to play a vital role in nurturing young talent and advancing the sports industry. She emphasised the ICC’s value as a platform for cross-cultural learning, collaboration, and innovation, essential for shaping the future of global sports.