Seminar on ‘Global Halal Market Overview: Trends Challenges and Opportunities’ held

ISLAMABAD - TDAP in collaboration with Pakistan Halal Authority organised a seminar/webinar titled “Global Halal Market Overview: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities” which took place at the FPCCI in Islamabad, with the option for participants to join online via Zoom. This session brought together more than 90 participants, including industry leaders, regulatory authorities, Halal certification experts, and members of trade associations. The session commenced with opening remarks on halal trade opportunities from the Director General, AFD, TDAP followed by a keynote address from the Director General of the PHA, and a series of insightful presentations from respected speakers.

The first presentation was on Potential & Opportunities in the Global Halal Economy by Asad Sajjad, CEO, Halal Development Council (HDC) analyzed the Halal industry’s role in socio-economic growth, provided an overview of major global Halal players, leading exporters, and importers, shared a research-based projection of Halal market growth across six key sectors and addressed the risk of Haram contamination and the significance of Halal certification. The second presentation on Halal Certification Process: A Risk-Based Approach by Mufti Syed Fazalur Rahim, WHAD Italia offered a comprehensive analysis of Halal certification processes and highlighted risk mitigation through Islamic concept of Sadd-e-Drai.

The third presentation was on Halal Quality Infrastructure and Regulatory Landscape of Pakistan by DG, Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) highlighted the role and mandate of PHA and explored the quality infrastructure and regulatory framework for Halal products in Pakistan. The last presentation on Regulatory Requirements for Halal Food Exports to GCC Countries by Mufti Zeeshan Abdulaziz, CEO, International Halal Certification (IHC) provided key insights into export compliance for GCC markets.

The seminar aimed to explore the burgeoning Halal economy, which has become a cornerstone for socio-economic development worldwide. It provided a platform for understanding global trends, certification processes, and regulatory requirements, equipping stakeholders to leverage the immense potential of the Halal industry. Featuring insightful presentations from industry experts, policymakers, and shariah scholars, the event explored the size, scope, and growth trajectory of the global halal market. Discussions delved into the growing demand for halal products and services worldwide, current and emerging trends in consumer behavior, technology, and market dynamics, as well as the potential of emerging markets for halal exports.

Additionally, the seminar addressed regulatory frameworks and standards for halal certification, alongside challenges faced by halal businesses such as the standardization of halal certifications, supply chain complexities, and regional differences in halal interpretations. Solutions to overcome these challenges were also presented. This seminar served as a platform to educate, connect, and empower stakeholders, unlocking the full potential of this dynamic and growing segment of the global economy. It enabled attendees to align with global trends, navigate challenges, and seize opportunities for sustainable growth.

This event delivered valuable insights into the ever-growing Halal economy and equipped stakeholders to capitalize on emerging opportunities. It was a unique chance to network and gain critical knowledge in this thriving sector.