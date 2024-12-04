Shibli Faraz resigns from Judicial Commission on PTI's directive

Senate opposition leader and PTI senator Shibli Faraz has resigned from the Judicial Commission on the directives of the PTI founder. Earlier, Omar Ayub, PTI leader and opposition leader in the National Assembly, also stepped down from the commission.

Senator Ali Zafar will replace Shibli Faraz, while Barrister Gohar is expected to succeed Omar Ayub. According to reports, Faraz submitted his resignation to the Senate chairman, citing 32 FIRs and ongoing court hearings that hinder his ability to serve effectively.

The resignations were approved by PTI chairman Imran Khan two days ago. The PTI had formally joined the Judicial Commission in October 2024, nominating representatives from both houses of Parliament.