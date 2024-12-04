Sukkur Barrage to remain closed from 6th January to 20th Jan for maintenance

HYDERABAD - Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage left Bank Region Sukkur has announced that Sukkur Barrage irrigation canals will undergo its annual closure from January 6th to January 20th, 2025.

According to a notification issued here on Tuesday this scheduled maintenance is essential to ensure the barrage’s optimal performance. During this period, all seven off-taking canals connected to the Sukkur Barrage, including the NW Canal, Dadu Canal, and Rohri Main Canal, will remain closed.

The water level in the barrage’s reservoir will be gradually reduced starting from January 6th, 2025, and will be restored to its normal level by January 20th, 2025. The annual renovation work is crucial to maintain the barrage’s structural integrity and ensure the seamless execution of maintenance activities.

The Sukkur Barrage is a critical component of Pakistan’s irrigation system, irrigating over 7.63 million acres of land in Sindh province.

Farmers and agricultural communities in the region are advised to make necessary arrangements during this period to minimize any potential disruptions to their agricultural activities.