Wednesday, December 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sukkur Barrage to remain closed from Jan 6-20

NEWS WIRE
December 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

Hyderabad  -  The Chief Engineer of Sukkur Barrage Left Bank Region Sukkur has announced that the Sukkur Barrage irrigation canals will undergo their annual closure from January 6th to January 20th, 2025.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, this scheduled maintenance is essential to ensure the barrage’s optimal performance. During this period, all seven off-taking canals connected to the Sukkur Barrage, including the NW Canal, Dadu Canal, and Rohri Main Canal, will remain closed.

The water level in the barrage’s reservoir will be gradually reduced starting from January 6th, 2025, and will be restored to its normal level by January 20th, 2025.

The annual renovation work is crucial to maintaining the barrage’s structural integrity and ensuring the smooth execution of maintenance activities. The Sukkur Barrage is a critical component of Pakistan’s irrigation system, irrigating over 7.63 million acres of land in Sindh province.

Finance minister optimistic about Pakistan's economic recovery

Farmers and agricultural communities in the region are advised to make necessary arrangements during this period to minimize any potential disruptions to their agricultural activities.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1733295662.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024