Supreme Court bench dissolved amid debate over PHC judge appointment

A six-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court (SC), headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, was dissolved during a hearing concerning the appointment of a judge to the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The decision to dissolve the bench followed concerns raised by Justice Musarrat Hilali regarding the participation of two members of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, questioning their inclusion in the proceedings.

Justice Jamal Ahmad Khan Mandokhail also raised critical queries, asking whether the Judicial Commission had reconsidered the matter after objections were raised by the parliamentary committee.

In light of these concerns, the bench determined that the case required further examination and ruled that a new bench would be constituted to address the matter comprehensively.