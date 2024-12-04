Team Bilal triumphs in Sheikh Atta Memorial National Bridge Trials

LAHORE - Team Bilal emerged victorious in the Sheikh Atta Memorial National Bridge Trials, held at Lahore Gymkhana. The gripping final between Team Bilal and Team Tehsin spanned 64 boards over seven intense hours, showcasing a battle of skill, strategy, and composure.

Team Bilal, comprising Gulzar Ahmed Bilal, Sarfraz Ahmed Khan, Mohsin Chandna, Arsalan Mansoor, Imran Abedi, and Mirza Shauq Hussain, displayed exceptional teamwork and tactical brilliance to secure 157 international match points (IMPs). Their opponents, Team Tehsin, managed 117 IMPs but fell short despite flashes of brilliance.

The members of Team Bilal impressed with their sharp intellect, quick decision-making, and steady temperament, consistently outmaneuvering their rivals. While Team Tehsin showed potential, their performance lacked the cohesion and consistency needed to secure victory.

With this win, Team Bilal has earned the honor of representing Pakistan in the Bridge Federation of Middle East Championship in Dubai in April 2025. They will also compete in the prestigious Bermuda Bowl event later. The event concluded with a trophy ceremony presided over by Aizaz Sheikh, son of the late Sheikh Atta, a legendary bridge player who graced Lahore Gymkhana’s bridge tables for over five decades. Ghalib Bandesha, Secretary of Pakistan Bridge Federation, was also present.

The championship was sponsored by Kohat Cement Ltd in memory of Sheikh Atta, celebrating his enduring legacy in the world of bridge.