TRUSTECH 2024 exhibition begins in Paris

A three-day TRUSTECH 2024 exhibition began in Paris today.

Chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar, is representing Pakistan at the event.

The exhibition, which will continue till Thursday, is one of the most significant global gatherings for the digital trust and cards technology industries.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad visited NADRA’s pavilion at TRUSTECH and interacted with the Chairman and delegation. Chairman NADRA briefed on the various technological innovations being undertaken by the organization - all aimed towards greater technological self-reliance, operational efficiency, improved service and maximum coverage.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad praised NADRA for its outstanding work and recognized the importance of digital identity in bridging global connections.

Among the key exhibits at the Pakistan Pavilion were advanced biometric identification devices, including Self Service Kiosks, All-In-One Enrollment Kits, Handheld Tablets for Authentication, and IRIS Cameras. These technologies play a vital role in enhancing the country’s identity verification capabilities.

TRUSTECH 2024 is expected to attract around 8,000 participants, including industry professionals, exhibitors, and international partners. NADRA’s participation is a significant step in promoting Pakistan’s technological growth and fostering future collaborations in the global digital landscape.