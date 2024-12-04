UN chief calls for immediate end to hostilities in northwest Syria

UNITED NATIONS - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed alarm over the sharp escalation of violence across northwest Syria, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to the UN-facilitated political process. “The Secretary-General is alarmed by the recent escalation of violence across northwest Syria,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters at the regular press briefing in New York Monday.

Clashes broke out on Nov. 27 between Syrian government forces and anti-government armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo in northern Syria, marking a re-escalation of the fighting after a period of relative calm in the civil war that has gripped Syria since it erupted in 2011.

The renewed violence has resulted in civilian casualties, the displacement of tens of thousands, and severe damage to essential infrastructure, engulfing parts of Aleppo, Idlib and Hama. A key water station serving western Aleppo is inoperable and damage has also been reported to health infrastructure, including key hospitals in Aleppo and Idlib, leaving hundreds of patients without care. “All parties must protect civilians and civilian objects, including by allowing safe passage to civilians fleeing hostilities,” Mr. Dujarric said. The Secretary-General has emphasised the need for a sustainable resolution, he added, urging all parties to engage with UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, to pursue a comprehensive political solution.

“He calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, reminds all parties of their obligations under international law, including humanitarian law, and calls for an immediate return to the UN-facilitated political process in line with Security Council resolution 2254,” Mr. Dujarric said.

“Syria’s people deserve a political horizon that will deliver a peaceful future – not more bloodshed,” he added.

Syria’s conflict, now entering its 14th year, has shattered millions of lives and livelihoods.

The February 2023 earthquakes, combined with escalating regional tensions, have further deepened the crisis and heightened vulnerabilities. Since September, over 500,000 refugees have fled Lebanon into Syria.

In 2024, an estimated 16.7 million people will require humanitarian assistance – the highest figure since the crisis began in 2011.

The recent surge in violence has forced UN operations in Aleppo, Idlib and Hama to largely suspend their activities due to security risks, leaving millions without access to critical relief services.

“The UN remains committed to staying and delivering and is working to carry out assessments and expand humanitarian response efforts as soon as possible,” Dujarric, the UN Spokesperson, said, noting that relief efforts in areas not directly impacted by fighting are ongoing.