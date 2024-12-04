Unprivileged Area

Deserts are often associated with harsh living conditions, but the Thar Desert, also known as the Friendly Desert, offers a unique blend of challenges and beauty. Spanning Tharparkar and parts of Umerkot districts, this region is home to nearly two million people, diverse wildlife, and cultural landmarks such as Bhodesar Mosque, Marvi Well, and the Karoonjhar Mountains.

Despite its rich cultural and natural heritage, Tharparkar faces severe deprivation. Fundamental rights, including access to education, healthcare, and clean water, remain unmet.

The education system is woefully inadequate, with insufficient schools and teachers, especially for girls. Many children, denied their constitutional right to free education, end up working in urban areas instead of attending school.

Healthcare services are equally lacking. With limited hospitals and medical professionals, residents must travel great distances for even basic care. In emergencies, many rely on divine intervention due to the absence of immediate medical facilities.

The most critical issue is water scarcity. Without canals or reliable water systems, residents depend on rainwater or salty well water, which is often unfit for consumption. The situation worsens during droughts, leading to disease outbreaks and child mortality.

While politicians make lofty promises during elections, their failure to act leaves the people of Tharparkar in perpetual hardship. It is high time authorities address these challenges and ensure basic human rights for this resilient yet underserved population.

AFTAB HUSSAIN BAJEER,

Tharparkar.