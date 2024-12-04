Wednesday, December 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Various food points penalised over hygiene violations

Staff Reporter
December 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified its operations to ensure public health safety by inspecting prominent restaurants, fat rendering units, water plants, and dairy manufacturing units here on Tuesday. According to a PFA spokesperson, the operation was conducted across various locations including Bahawalpur Bypass, Northern Bypass, Model Town, Bata Chowk, Gulgasht Colony, and Nishat Road.  During the inspections, PFA teams seized 40-kg animal fat and 30 litres oil.  The teams also imposed fine of Rs300,000 on ten restaurants for food act violations. The PFA got halted production at a fat rendering unit on Faizi Road for operating without food licence and producing fat from animal carcasses.  A water plant in Model Town was also got shutdown after its water sample failed safety standards.

Two well-known restaurants were fined Rs80,000 for poor hygiene practices during food preparation, while three dairy manufacturing units were penalised Rs40,000 due to pest infestations and the absence of workers’ medical certificates.

Pakistani Blind Cricket Team’s achievement of becoming world champions remarkable: Mayor Wahab

DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed reiterated the commitment to crackdown on violators and zero tolerance would be exercised in this regard. “No leniency will be shown to those who threaten public safety with substandard food practices,” he added.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1733212005.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024