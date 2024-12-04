Various food points penalised over hygiene violations

MULTAN - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified its operations to ensure public health safety by inspecting prominent restaurants, fat rendering units, water plants, and dairy manufacturing units here on Tuesday. According to a PFA spokesperson, the operation was conducted across various locations including Bahawalpur Bypass, Northern Bypass, Model Town, Bata Chowk, Gulgasht Colony, and Nishat Road. During the inspections, PFA teams seized 40-kg animal fat and 30 litres oil. The teams also imposed fine of Rs300,000 on ten restaurants for food act violations. The PFA got halted production at a fat rendering unit on Faizi Road for operating without food licence and producing fat from animal carcasses. A water plant in Model Town was also got shutdown after its water sample failed safety standards.

Two well-known restaurants were fined Rs80,000 for poor hygiene practices during food preparation, while three dairy manufacturing units were penalised Rs40,000 due to pest infestations and the absence of workers’ medical certificates.

DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed reiterated the commitment to crackdown on violators and zero tolerance would be exercised in this regard. “No leniency will be shown to those who threaten public safety with substandard food practices,” he added.