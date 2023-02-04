Share:

LAHORE - Abid & Sons won the Central Cricket League title after defeating Central Park by 85 runs in the final. Abid & Sons posted 248-7 in 30 overs with Haider Shah Jahan scoring 70, Farman Ali 54, M Saleem 40, Test cricketers Abid Ali 25 and Azhar Ali 15. Mamoon Riaz claimed 3-45 and Kamran Afzal 2-28. Central Park, in reply, were bundled out for 163-10 in 27.2.

Naeem Khan struck 35 and M Yasim 42. Umaid Asif, Bilwal and Mohsin Irshad bagged 2 wickets each. The chief guests on the occasion were Aleem Dar, Urban Developers CEO Mian M Nasir, Nadeem Butt, Azhar Ali, Abid Ali and Col (R) Shahid Alam and distributed prizes amongst the winners, runners-up and top performers. The winners received Rs 100,000 and runners-up Rs 50,000.