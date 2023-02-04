Share:

An increasing wave of brain drain from our beloved country Pakistan has been highlighted in recent times. As many as 832,339 fellow Pakistanis have left the country in search of better employment opportunities in different countries as per the latest development of the concerned department. For the sake of argument, these Pakistanis could better serve the country in different fields without sacrificing their family lives, religious compromises, and cultural comfort. Their contribution through their unmatched talent and valuable skills are deserved by our people and our land etc. but unfortunately, we are exporting our human resources to different countries. One can expect the syndrome of disappointment in this news and analysis. But this is arguably one side of the story. All emigrating highly skilled and skilled workers become overseas Pakistanis and serve the country by sending remittances to their relatives in the homeland, which equally benefits as the key macroeconomic indicator to our economy. They become the ambassador of Pakistan in foreign countries while serving other states with their best talents and efforts. A majority of overseas Pakistanis did not leave the country for a good living standard but they move on to different countries for better employment opportunities which are lacking in our homeland, unfortunately.

The prevailing situation is not going to be different and close to the ideal situation in the country because the creation of jobs in Pakistan seems very challenging in the next few years considering the issues on the external front and economic activities within the country. Most economists state that the country needs to maintain a GDP growth rate of 6 to 7% to accommodate its youth in the workforce which can be possible through an industrial revolution. Surprisingly, there is another emerging way that benefits the economy and restrains the phenomenon of brain drain. This is a concept of remote working as a full-time worker or freelancing in different fields of expertise. Not only do our talents stay in Pakistan but they work for different countries to earn much-needed foreign exchange for the country. It is like a win-win situation for a citizen and the country. Pakistan is emerging as the 4th largest contributor on different platforms of freelancers. According to an estimate, more than 0.4 million Pakistanis are serving their clients from different countries and earning a better income depending on their skills and efforts. It is a very encouraging sign but considering the situation of unemployment in the workforce and the waste of talent and human resources, the contributors to this workplace are very limited. So, what is the way forward? The model of working remotely as a freelancer or full-time has been getting popular all across the world. However, most of the unemployed youth are either unaware of working as a freelancer on different work marketplaces or they are lacking the skills to do work as a freelancer for foreign clients. Those having skills could learn access to the freelancing marketplace through various tutorials available on different platforms such as Google and YouTube. Secondly, they should also know about operating their gateway for transferring money from foreign clients. Learning knowledge and patience are the key factors for them. Once they start getting projects in their niche field of talent, the service.

The government and the private sector should work on skill development on a massive scale through boot camps and online learning platforms such as DigiSkills and DigiPakistan. There is innumerable amount of content available on the internet to which one can easily acquire skills in a particular field. Besides, there is also a league of successful freelancer trainers and experts who also provide comprehensive tutorials and learning programs in the local language. Most of the courses take merely three to 12 months depending on the field and the capacity of the learners and the investment required is amazingly reasonable at the institutional and individual levels alike. This roadmap is the most feasible, short-term, and result-oriented policy not only for providing jobs to millions of Pakistan with an overall 6.5 million unemployed Pakistanis but for attracting the much-needed foreign exchange at a faster pace. Apart from the unemployed youth, freelance working opportunities also support those employed who want to make extra money to beat the heat of inflation or to save their money for making their dreams true. The remote working environment is also conducive in Pakistan wherever the connectivity to the internet is available. All we need to do is to guide our youth, and train and motivate them in the right direction under a long-term policy and regulatory framework for facilitation and capacity building.