Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir visited Peshawar Police Lines blast site on Friday. According to the ISPR, the COAS met with police officers and men. He appreciated the bravery and contribution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and law enforcement agencies personnel in the war against terrorism.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that the provincial police is one of the most brave forces and has fought as a frontline force against terrorism. He also appreciated the high morale of KP police and LEAs and paid rich tribute to the martyrs of police who have laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland. “We as a nation together will root out this menace of terrorism till enduring peace and InSha Allah we shall achieve this,” the COAS concluded.