Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta ullah Tarar said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was probably misguided over the interpretation of “Jail Bharo Movement”.

Mr Khan had, earlier, announced the movement saying members of the PTI and its supporters were being targeted in revenge activities. "We are not afraid of arrests," he added.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Tarar wrote, “These movements underscore revocation of bails granted in all cases, whether ongoing or postponed. “Does Mr Khan wish the bails granted to him in cases of foreign funding, cipher, and toshakhana revoked”, he asked.